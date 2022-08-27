Why did Virgin River’s Alexandra Breckenridge leave The Walking Dead role?

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, she found out she would be leaving the show when she started filming season six.

She said: “I think he was just giving me the heads up so I didn’t unnecessarily plant myself in Atlanta, like get a long-term rental.

“He was just trying to be nice and give me the heads up, but I was super sad.”

Alexandra was looking into apartments in Atlanta when she was told by showrunner Scott Gimple she would be leaving the show.

She added: “We were at a cast dinner and I was just talking about looking into apartments and he said ‘Oh, you’re looking at apartments. Oh, I should talk to you about that, actually’.