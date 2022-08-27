Woman, 51, stabbed to death over ‘failed dating relationship’ in Santa Ana

A 40-year-old man was arrested Friday on suspicion of stabbing a woman to death in a residential neighborhood in Santa Ana on Friday morning, Aug. 26, authorities said.

The stabbing “appears to be the result of a failed dating relationship,” Santa Ana police said Saturday morning.

Santa Ana police were called to the 200 block of North Gunther Place, just north of First Street, about 11:40 a.m. on a report of a stabbing in progress, police said.

Officers arrived and found a woman with a stab wound to the upper body, police said. She later died at a hospital. She was identified by police as Maria Guadalupe Mota, 51, of Santa Ana.

While investigating, officers identified the suspect as Ignacio Vazquez Morales of Santa Ana and arrested him, police said. A knife he is believed to have used was also found.

Morales was being held in jail on $1 million bail, according to inmate records.