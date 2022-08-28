A Clint Eastwood Classic Put Taylor Sheridan On The Path To Yellowstone

In an interview with Variety, Sheridan talked about “Yellowstone” and his inspirations, mentioning several prominent authors and directors. All of Sheridan’s influences had one thing in common, that being they all left their distinct mark on the Western genre:

“I was very influenced by writers like Cormac McCarthy, Larry McMurtry, Toni Morrison, who wrote about the time around the Civil War, which is obviously very similar themes. There’s a lot of Westerns about it. And in terms of the movies that influenced me, it was watching ‘Unforgiven’ when I was in my late teens or very early 20s. The same with ‘Dances With Wolves,’ where you’re looking at the Western genre through a whole new lens that had never been explored before.”

“Unforgiven” remains one of Clint Eastwood’s best works as an actor and a director. The themes and aesthetic of “Unforgiven” can be seen not just in “Yellowstone,” but in Sheridan’s other works. The same can be said for the works of Cormac McCarthy, whose novels “Blood Meridian” and “The Crossing” have the same dreary and subtle storytelling techniques seen in another piece of Sheridan’s, “Wind River.”

Sheridan’s bodies of work are wholly original, but McCarthy and Eastwood can clearly be seen as the blueprints for many of his scripts.