Activision Takes Down Plagiarized Call of Duty Skin, Apologizes to Artist

Call of Duty: Warzone, like many other battle royale titles, often tries to keep its players interested through constant content drops. Whether that be in the form of a new map coming to the game or cosmetics that let players run around in Call of Duty: Warzone looking like Mechagodzilla, with each new season of the battle royale, some additions are expected. Warzone’s upcoming Season 4, for example, will see the addition of two Terminator skins, the T-800 and T-1000, and it would have also given players a cute new cosmetic set that let them become a combat dog.

However, upon the release of this skin, which Call of Duty: Warzone titled the Loyal Samoyed, an artist known as Sail Lin spoke up about how this design was something they had created independently over two years ago. The artist accused Activision and Call of Duty: Warzone’s developer Raven Software of plagiarizing the skin without their permission, leading to many demanding an explanation from either the game’s publisher or developer.

For a while, it seemed that the Loyal Samoyed Warzone skin would stay up, as it was still listed as part of the premium Floof Fury Tracer Pack coming in Season 4. However, in a statement given to Polygon, Activision confirmed that it has removed the Loyal Samoyed skin from Call of Duty: Warzone and also apologized for its misstep. “We have the utmost respect for creativity and content creation,” Activision said. “We apologize for the misstep.” While Activision won’t be continuing to plagiarize the skin, the original artist of the “Samoye Medical” piece isn’t content with the company’s response.





“At present, there are no good results,” says Sail Lin. While Activision has apologized, the publisher has not given any explanation to Sail Lin about how or why their art ended up in Call of Duty: Warzone. Sail Lin’s current demand is that an apology be specifically made to them alongside this explanation, something that many on Twitter believe the artist deserves. As well as Sail Lin being disappointed by Activision’s response, there are also some Call of Duty fans who now believe that they have been misled in the marketing for Warzone’s Season 4. However, a new skin will likely be introduced to replace the Loyal Samoyed in time.





Fans are also finding other frustrations in the upcoming changes being brought in Warzone’s latest season. For example, some players are growing increasingly frustrated with the time to kill in Call of Duty: Warzone, feeling like they are being dropped after fewer shots than previously, leading to combat being focused more around who sees who first rather than skill.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

