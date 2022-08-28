Anne Boleyn breakthrough after historian blown away by death myth: ‘I was shocked’





Anne Boleyn was executed in 1536, just three years and three months after she was crowned Queen of England as the wife of King Henry VIII. Henry’s second wife fell out of favour with him after she was unable to give birth to the male heir to the throne he desired. Anne was later found guilty of charges including treason, incest and adultery, and was beheaded by a French swordsman at the Tower of London.

While in the Tower, she is understood to have been attended by around four women who were appointed by the King. Some historians assert that England’s Queen was served by a woman called Mary Orcharde or Orchard during her imprisonment. However, Ms Orchard’s presence in the Tower is completely fabricated, according to new research by Tudor expert Sylvia Barbara Soberton. Speaking to Express.co.uk, she claimed: “I found that this Mistress Orchard did not actually exist. I was quite shocked. It was shocking. That was really when I went, ‘Wow!’.” Ms Soberton is a Europe-based writer and researcher, specialising in the history of the Tudors. JUST IN: Henry VIII breakthrough as document reveals monarch’s deathbed ‘grief’ over Anne Boleyn

While researching her new book, ‘Ladies-in-Waiting: Women Who Served Anne Boleyn’, she debunked several myths about Anne’s life, including about the women who attended her before she died. In her latest work, Ms Soberton identifies a group of four women who served Anne, and were watched over by William Kingston, the Constable of the Tower. They are: Kingston’s wife, Mary Kingston; Margaret Coffin, the wife of Anne’s master of the horse; ‘Lady Boleyn’, Anne’s aunt; and ‘Mrs Stoner’, who may have overseen the behaviour and education of the young maids of honour. The women are all referred to in Kingston’s letters to Thomas Cromwell, Henry’s wily chief minister, who is often said to have whispered poison in the King’s ear, leading to Anne’s downfall. But in her book, Ms Soberton explains how Mistress Orchard is not referenced at all by Kingston.

In the book, Ms Soberton notes how the women Henry appointed to tend to Anne were not close to her, with the Queen complaining that she “never loved” them, meaning it is unlikely that her childhood nurse was present. The historian also explained how the original source of the information about Mistress Orchard was discredited. She said: “She is just part of the narrative, because historians quote the Nineteenth Century source, S. Hubert Burke. “He was making up a lot of stuff, which you can see when you read his book.

“People criticised him in the Nineteenth Century, saying that nobody who seriously studies history should pay any attention to his book. “But this myth about this Mistress Orchard kind of took hold, and it is repeated in, I think, every biography of Anne.” ‘Ladies-in-Waiting: Women Who Served Anne Boleyn’ was written by Sylvia Barbara Soberton and published in 2022. It is available here.