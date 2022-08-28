BBC backlash as Arctic Monkeys ‘ban’ live performance from airing ‘Ruined my Sunday’

Thousands of festival-goers have travelled to Reading and Leeds this weekend to watch their favourite bands play live. On Saturday, a host of acts took to the stage including Wolf Alice and Bring Me The Horizon. However, those who didn’t travel to Reading or Leeds for the festivals were able to watch it from the comfort of their own homes on BBC iPlayer. Although, one band which didn’t want to be broadcast live were the Arctic Monkeys.

The Alex Turner-fronted band performed on the main stage between 9.50pm and 11.20pm.

However, ahead of their performance, the BBC Radio 1 official Twitter page confirmed viewers at home were unable to watch it.

After they shared a screenshot of the performances which were being shown on BBC iPlayer, the broadcaster said: “At the artist’s request, we will not be able to bring you the Arctic Monkeys set live this evening.

“But you will be able to watch them tomorrow on BBC One, from 23:35.”

