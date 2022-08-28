Categories
Big names absent and another departing: All you need to know ahead of the US Open


The final grand slam of the year is almost upon us as the world’s best tennis players descend on Flushing Meadows in Queens, New York.

Last year’s tournament saw Emma Raducanu emerge to end Britain’s 44-year women’s grand slam drought.

In the men’s draw, a legend fell just short of making history when Novak Djokovic was denied a calendar Grand Slam by Daniil Medvedev.

Here’s all you need to know about this year’s fourth tennis major.

Is Novak Djokovic going to play?

Novak Djokovic looks over his shoulder while holding a golden trophy
Novak Djokovic has not played since winning Wimbledon.(Getty Images: Simon Bruty/Anychance)

Wimbledon champion and three-time US Open winner Djokovic was named as an entrant in the men’s draw, but his unwillingness to be vaccinated against COVID-19 has once again come back to bite him.

The current advice from the US CDC (Centres for Disease Control and Prevention) states that if you’re unvaccinated and a non-US citizen, you can’t enter the country.



