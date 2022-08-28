Boys II Men show full of skill, personality

SCHENECTADY — Boyz II Men is aware that multipart vocal groups are no longer part of the R&B zeitgeist. Tenor vocalist Shawn Stockman admitted as much from the Proctors stage on Saturday night, lamenting that Auto-Tune has replaced group harmonics and dynamics. Despite having last topped the charts in 1997, Stockman noted that Boyz II Men has “stayed honest to us” rather than chase the various trends in its genre since then.

In front of a molten audience of more than 2,000, their honesty went over like gangbusters. Throughout 80 minutes, Boyz II Men electrified the crowd. Fans jumped out of their seats when told, sat back down when motioned to do so and enthusiastically sang along to the act’s many sentimental ballads. While those tracks were big hits with the ladies, even the fellas in attendance were belting out tunes including “On Bended Knee” and “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday” with passion.

Nearly everyone got to their feet when Boyz II Men started off with the New Jack Swing of “Motownphilly.” Follow-up “On Bended Knee” ratcheted up the intensity a notch, and playful extended histrionic passages from both Stockman and fellow tenor Wanya Morris earned huge ovations. After a few more songs, Boyz II Men started cranking out covers. During Sam Cooke’s “A Change is Gonna Come,” Lenny Kravitz’s “Are You Gonna Go My Way” and his arrangement of “American Woman” and an Ike and Tina-indebted spin on the Beatles’ “Come Together,” Stockman played lead guitar, and baritone singer Nathan Morris played bass. Wanya Morris’ vocals on the Cooke and Kravitz tracks were outstanding, while Stockman’s playing and singing were delightful on “Come Together.” Boyz II Men played several more covers after this, comprising about half the set. Stockman explained that it allows the members to honor their heroes and songs they find vocally challenging. Unmentioned was that it also breaks up the set nicely. Nearly every song preceding and following this portion was a ballad. The covers allowed Boyz II Men to pick up the tempo and maintain audience enthusiasm. After Wanya Morris led Boyz II Men through a take on Journey’s “Open Arms,” the group returned to its hits. During “I’ll Make Love To You,” dozens of women rushed to the stage from the back of the theater in hopes of receiving one of the roses each of the vocalists were passing out to the ladies in front. On “One Sweet Day,” a significant portion of fans eagerly participated by singing the vocal part originally performed by Mariah Carey. Boyz II Men closed out the evening with a soulful “End of the Road” and sent the fans home exceedingly happy. There was a brief opener: Omar Wilson gave a 15-minute set of ’80s soul-funk that warmed up the crowd and set the tone well. Concert Review Boyz II Men

with Omar Wilson When: 8 p.m. Saturday

Where: Proctors, 432 State St., Schenectady

Length: Boyz II Men, 80 minutes; Omar Wilson, 15 minutes

Highlights: "On Bended Knee," "Come Together," "I'll Make Love to You"



