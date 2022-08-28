Brittany’s Relationship Conversation Ends in Disaster on ‘I Love a Mama’s Boy’

TLC’s I Love a Mama’s Boy returns with one of the most dramatic episodes yet. Brittany and Matt meet so they can talk, but things get out of hand. Here’s what happened last time on the reality series.

Brittany and Matt meet for a relationship talk

A woman looks at a sunset. | Shamin Haky via Unsplash

Matt realizes after talking to his mother, Kelly, that Brittany isn’t the one for him. However, his mother told him he should meet with Brittany and give her an explanation for what happened.

“I’ve been avoiding having this conversation with Brittany,” says Matt. “It’s a hard conversation to have. And it’s hard to tell someone that they weren’t the one for you.”

Brittany is upset because she discovered Matt was cheating on her. When she asked him during their lunch if he was seeing someone else, he said he wasn’t. However, that turned out to be a lie.

When Matt and Brittany meet, he tells her he thought she was rude for inviting her boss to their lunch. He also told her she was “deceitful.” Brittany brings up the fact that his mom showed up at her job. Matt fires back and says she should be embarrassed for the “stunt” she pulled.

When Brittany asks Matt if he should be embarrassed, he says he doesn’t have anything to be ashamed of. He then goes on to say they were never exclusive, and he didn’t consider her his girlfriend. However, in a previous episode, Brittany says she wasn’t aware of this.

Matt starts calling Brittany names

Brittany brings up Matt’s social media, mentioning that he blocked her on everything. Matt responds by saying he did that because she’s a “child.” He tells her that his friends and family were right about her from the beginning.

“My mom was right about you. All my friends were right about you. You’re literally full of s***,” he says. After calling Brittany names, the conversation goes off the rails.

Brittany confronts Matt about cheating