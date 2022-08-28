Car cleaning hack: Kim Woodburn shares ‘one big tip’ to stop dirt ‘building up’





Kim Woodburn may be known for her home hygiene expertise, but the cleaning pro has also shared a handy cleaning tip which can help lengthen the time between deep cleans of your car. The cleaning expert revealed to Express.co.uk that many Britons leave their vehicles in a state they wouldn’t be happy having in their home.

Kim explained: “I’ve recently partnered with the good people at the service area provider, Welcome Break, to give my tips and tricks for keeping cars clean after their research found that of those surveyed, over half said they wouldn’t live in a house as filthy as their car.” To make the car cleaning process feel less of a chore, Kim recommends cleaning little and often to avoid dirt from building up. She said: “One big tip I have is to clean up as you go. Every time you get out of the car take your rubbish with you. “Don’t leave bottles, newspapers, and any other rubbish in there as it will build up. READ MORE: Drivers urged to follow little-known car key hack

“If you have a spillage in the car clean it up with a wet wipe straight away don’t leave the stain to build up.” One of the easiest ways to clean your car seats is by getting rid of any crumbs, making sure to also focus on any hidden in cracks or crevices. Kim said: “Get a good handheld vacuum or the one you can plug in at home and can use on the driveway.” She also recommends keeping a duster in the car, which can easily be run over solid surfaces to remove dust and grime.

Once you have finished cleaning your seats, it’s a good idea to dry them off using a soft towel or microfibre cloth. They should only feel slightly damp to the touch, after which the fabric can continue to dry off on its own. The warmer the weather is, the faster upholstery will dry, especially if the sun is shining. If you can keep an eye on your vehicle, and there is no risk of theft, leaving your windows slightly open will help the moisture escape at a quicker rate.