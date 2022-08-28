‘Come to an end’ The Repair Shop star Will Kirk addresses ‘hard’ shift in family life

Alongside a series of stunning photographs, the craftsman wrote: “The best day of my life. Thank you to all who attended and to those that helped to make it happen.”

Three weeks ago, the star shared a sweet snap of himself cradling his daughter.

Will penned: “Celebrating our 1 year wedding anniversary with a trip out with the little one. What a difference a year can make.”

It comes after Will revealed he will front a new show, the Travelling Auctioneers, which will arrive on BBC later this year.