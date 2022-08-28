Crown Mint honoring The Beatles with legal tender ‘Yellow Submarine’ coins

Gold and Silver options are available

The Beatles’ landmark, legendary 1968 animated movie masterpiece, Yellow Submarine, is being honored with a series of authentic, legal tender coins through a new partnership with The Crown Mint, Apple Corps Ltd. and Sony’s Thread Shop. This special edition collection is a historic first for the enduring Beatles classic.

The design for these unprecedented coins comes directly from the Yellow Submarine movie, with each coin in the series highlighting the psychedelically colorful artwork from the animated film. And just like the movie, the new coins are anything but typical. The first coin in the spotlight isn’t even round – it is in the iconic shape of the Yellow Submarine itself.

“This has been such a great collaborative effort with the Crown Mint team, with their attention to detail and design esthetic, this is only the beginning of a very creative partnership,” shares Joe Marziotto, Thread Shop’s VP of Licensing and Merchandising.

“We are incredibly fortunate to be able to create these highly collectible and significant coins in tribute to perhaps the most influential band ever,” adds Steven Harris, a principal at Crown Mint. “Our industry expertise and the innovative design approach that we apply to each of our projects will make this a collection cherished by fans and collectors around the world.”

Additional legal tender releases in the set include the evil Blue Meanies, and the Fab Four.

The limited edition coins are made of either pure 24kt gold or pure .999 silver and are available in various weights and sizes, including: one ounce of pure 24kt gold; 12 grams of pure 24kt gold; one ounce of pure .999 silver; and ten grams of pure .999 silver.

Beatles enthusiasts and serious coin collectors may purchase the coins exclusively at crownmint.com.