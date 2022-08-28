DEAL OF THE DAY: Save on energy bills by using this Slow Cooker from Amazon

Brits are looking for ways to cut down on household bills with prices rising, and Amazon is here to help with some great deals on essentials, like this slow cooker with 22 percent off.

The device is made from oven-safe, dishwasher-safe stoneware, plus a tempered glass lid with cool touch handles for safe cooking.

It also comes complete with a slow cooker booklet with recipes to follow to get you started with learning how to use the appliance, and there are a huge variety of dishes that can be made using it, including casseroles, curries, soups, roasts and even desserts.

Easy to use, the two heat settings offer versatility, while the ‘keep warm’ setting means you can enjoy your well-deserved dinner whenever you are ready.

It also comes with a removable bowl, so your food can be served up straight from the cooker to the table.