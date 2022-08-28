DEAL OF THE DAY: Save on energy bills by using this Slow Cooker from Amazon

Brits are looking for ways to cut down on household bills with prices rising, and Amazon is here to help with some great deals on essentials, like this slow cooker with 22 percent off.
The device is made from oven-safe, dishwasher-safe stoneware, plus a tempered glass lid with cool touch handles for safe cooking.
It also comes complete with a slow cooker booklet with recipes to follow to get you started with learning how to use the appliance, and there are a huge variety of dishes that can be made using it, including casseroles, curries, soups, roasts and even desserts.
Easy to use, the two heat settings offer versatility, while the ‘keep warm’ setting means you can enjoy your well-deserved dinner whenever you are ready.
It also comes with a removable bowl, so your food can be served up straight from the cooker to the table.
Amazon shoppers are loving the product, with some calling it ‘ideal’.
UH said: ”works beautifully and easy to clean. I’m really happy with this purchase.”
AJM also said: ”buy a slow cooker with a thick ceramic cooking pot like this one and you won’t go far wrong.”
And Paul Collins added: ”Can’t fault it, it does ‘Exactly what it says on the tin’, and it does it well. Must admit, I didn’t have high expectations as it’s at the cheaper end of the market, but I’m so glad I chose it, and it truly has exceeded my expectations!”
