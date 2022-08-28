Delhi Durbar Tiara: Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall’s huge tiara worth over £8million

Since Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall married Prince Charles in 2005, she has had access to an enviable selection of royal jewellery. As a working royal, she often borrows a tiara from the Queen when attending a state banquet or a reception. And one truly head-turning diadem Camilla adores is the Delhi Durbar Tiara.

At more than 100 years old, the Delhi Durbar Tiara is a grand piece that once belonged to the Queen’s paternal grandmother, Queen Mary.

Queen Mary had it made especially for her trip to India in 1911 as she could not take the Imperial State Crown Jewels out of the country.

The Delhi Durbar marked the succession of King George V and Queen Mary as Emperor and Empress of India.

According to the Royal Collection Trust, the tiara was “originally surmounted by 10 large emeralds to match the suite of diamond and emerald jewellery which Queen Mary had made to wear at the Delhi Durbar.”

READ MORE: Charlotte’s ‘best type of uncle and auntie’ but it’s not the Sussexes