Did Janhvi Kapoor CONFIRM relationship with rumoured boyfriend Orhan?

Celebrity fashion designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta hosted a pre-wedding bash on Saturday night which was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood.

Celebritites such as Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Varun Dhawan, among many others, marked their attendance.

What grabbed the most eyeballs is Janhvi’s entrance: she showed up with Orhan Awatramani, her rumoured boyfriend.

For the occasion, Janhvi looked absolutely stunning in her sequinned white saree that she teamed with a backless blouse with a plunging neckline. Orhan, on the other hand, complemented her hot attire by opting for an all-black ensemble.

Videos around the wedding, especially the rumoured couple’s entry, is being circulated all over the media. Yet another video from the event that has gone viral is of the actress dancing to her debut film’s smash hit song Zingaat. Orhan himself shared on his Instagram Story a short clip of Janhvi showing off her killer moves to the song from Dhadak. The duo also did a quick photoshoot which was later shared on social media by Orhan.

Earlier this year, as reported by News18, Janhvi Kapoor had enjoyed a romantic getaway with Orhan Awatramani in Ooty.