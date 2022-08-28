DP World Tour: Thriston Lawrence beats Matt Wallace in play-off to win Omega European Masters







Thriston Lawrence claimed a play-off victory at the Omega European Masters

Thriston Lawrence claimed a second DP World Tour victory of the season by defeating Matt Wallace in a play-off after a dramatic finish at the Omega European Masters.

Lawrence saw his three-shot overnight lead disappear during a final-round 69 at Crans-sur-Sierre GC, allowing playing partner Wallace to move alongside him on 18 under with a bogey-free 66, only to defeat the Englishman on the first extra play-off hole.

Victory follows Lawrence’s maiden success at the season-opening Joburg Open last November, with the win lifting the 25-year-old to ninth in the Race to Dubai standings and inside the world’s top 100 for the first time in his career.

“It’s a privilege to be able to take this victory,” Lawrence said. “There’s so much history going around this event, all the past champions, so can’t wait to get my hands on that trophy.

“I was happy with my patience this week and just so pleased to be able to win.”

Lawrence almost holed his approach into the par-four first, where Wallace pitched in from the back of the green, only for the South African to restore his cushion by making a 30-foot birdie at the par-four third.

Matt Wallace got a bit of a lucky break when he chipped in for birdie on the first hole to take him to within two shots of the lead.

The overnight leader responded to finding trees off the fifth tee and making double-bogey by birdieing the sixth, while Wallace birdied the seventh and joined Lawrence in taking advantage of the par-five ninth to reach the turn within one of the lead.

Lawrence rolled in a 20-foot birdie at the 12th but couldn’t convert from half the distance at the par-five 14th, which Wallace birdied to move within one, before failing to get up and down from the greenside bunker at the par-three 16th and leaving the pair tied on 18 under.

The pair exchanged pars over the final two holes to leave them heading to a play-off, where a two-putt par was enough for Lawrence to secure victory when Wallace missed from six feet to extend the contest.

England’s Richard Mansell birdied two of his last four holes to post a three-under 67 and finish third ahead of Jorge Campillo, Antoine Rozner and Scotland’s Scott Jamieson, while first-round co-leader Alejandro Canizares ended tied-seventh with Marcel Schneider.

Former champion Danny Willett posted rounds of 64 and 66 over the weekend to end the week in tied-ninth, while 2019 champion Sebastian Soderberg moved to tied-14th after equalling the lowest round of the day with a six-under 64.

The DP World Tour heads to Denmark next, with the Made In Himmerland live on Thursday from midday on Sky Sports Golf.