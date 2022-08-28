Categories
‘Economic environment’ forced 11 Housing Executive contractors to walk away from £455m deal


Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey has said the “economic environment” that has created soaring inflation played a role in the decision by 11 contractors to walk away from Housing Executive deals worth almost half a billion pounds.

orrespondence on behalf of the minister from a senior Stormont official seen by the Belfast Telegraph highlights how current conditions were having a “major impact” on the construction industry, affecting the NIHE’s planned maintenance schemes.



