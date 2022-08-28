‘Economic environment’ forced 11 Housing Executive contractors to walk away from £455m deal

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey has said the “economic environment” that has created soaring inflation played a role in the decision by 11 contractors to walk away from Housing Executive deals worth almost half a billion pounds.

orrespondence on behalf of the minister from a senior Stormont official seen by the Belfast Telegraph highlights how current conditions were having a “major impact” on the construction industry, affecting the NIHE’s planned maintenance schemes.

The Belfast Telegraph revealed last week that the Housing Executive and 11 of 13 contractors hired by it to carry out maintenance and fit-out work had mutually terminated their contracts.

The deals still had more than five years left to run and were worth £455m.

Put out to tender in 2020, the contracts were awarded to 13 firms, with each responsible for a particular area.

Now only two remain in place, covering Ards and North Down, and South Down.

Ulster Unionist MLA Andy Allen wrote to Ms Hargey and NIHE chief executive Grania Long raising his concerns.

In the response drafted by the official, Mr Allen was directed to raise the issue with the Housing Executive as the department had “no involvement” in the matter.

“Whilst I understand your concerns and those of your constituents who are Housing Executive tenants, I must stress that the procurement and operation of the Housing Executive’s maintenance contracts is an operational matter for the Housing Executive,” the correspondence reads.

“The Housing Executive is an accredited Centre of Procurement Expertise (CoPE) in its own right. As you are aware the current economic environment has created very significant inflationary pressures, which have had a major impact on the construction industry, including the work contracts the Housing Executive had in place for its improvement schemes.

“I am aware that the Housing Executive is proactively engaged in ongoing discussions with the relevant contractors regarding this matter and it would be inappropriate for the department to comment further, particularly as discussions are ongoing.”

The NIHE is the largest landlord here, maintaining around 85,000 homes. Many of these, however, are old and deteriorating and in need of continued maintenance.

Due to a global supply shortage, the construction industry is dealing with surging price increases for raw materials.

Alongside the financial aspect impacting the improvement schemes, it is understood the firms involved were unhappy with being set “unrealistic and unworkable” performance targets, which resulted in them being fined substantial sums when these were missed.

The NIHE said: “This matter is a priority for us as it relates to essential services for tenants. We are proactively engaged in ongoing discussions with contractors and cannot comment further until these have concluded.”