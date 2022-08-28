Endeavour fans devastated as boss confirms series has come to an end ‘That’s a wrap’

Earlier this year, show bosses shocked fans after confirming the upcoming series of Endeavour would be their last. Screenwriters Russell Lewis, Shaun Evans and Roger Allam mutually made the decision to bring the Inspector Morse prequel to a close. However, they have since revealed the cast and crew have finished filming for the final series.

Taking to its official Twitter account, they shared a picture of lead detectives, Endeavour Morse (played by Shaun Evans) and Fred Thursday (Roger Allam).

The pair smiled on set, along with the caption: “And that’s a wrap!

“All good things must come to an end.

“#Endeavour had its last filming day today, and after 10 amazing years, there are still smiles on set!

READ MORE: Jeff Hordley addresses Emmerdale axe fears ‘I’m sure it will be me’