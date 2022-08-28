Endeavour fans devastated as boss confirms series has come to an end ‘That’s a wrap’

Earlier this year, show bosses shocked fans after confirming the upcoming series of Endeavour would be their last. Screenwriters Russell Lewis, Shaun Evans and Roger Allam mutually made the decision to bring the Inspector Morse prequel to a close. However, they have since revealed the cast and crew have finished filming for the final series.
Taking to its official Twitter account, they shared a picture of lead detectives, Endeavour Morse (played by Shaun Evans) and Fred Thursday (Roger Allam).
The pair smiled on set, along with the caption: “And that’s a wrap!
“All good things must come to an end.
“#Endeavour had its last filming day today, and after 10 amazing years, there are still smiles on set!
“Thank you to our fantastic Endeavour family. Together we’ve made memories that will last a lifetime.”
Fans were naturally left gutted by the post, and many were quick to share their thoughts on the show coming to an end.
Lorna Marie wrote: “I hope you enjoyed your last day in Oxford though. Very sad, but looking forward to seeing it. Great friends made and memories created.”
Sam replied: “Look at them, thank you for the most unforgettable writing and acting. This show has meant so much to so many. Love you all.” (sic)
Sandra went on to say: “I can’t wait to see the last season and then I will miss the whole Endeavour crew so much.”
Speaking about the decision to cancel the ITV series, Executive producer Damien Timmer on behalf of producers, Mammoth Screen said: “Endeavour has been a real labour of love for all of us, and we salute Russell Lewis for his extraordinary achievement in chronicling Endeavour Morse’s coming of age across 72 hours of TV.
“Russell always knew where he wanted the series to end, and that Remorseful Day is nearly upon us!
“We’d like to thank Shaun and Roger and all the other members of the Endeavour family on and off-screen, and to the show’s fans both in the UK and abroad.”
He added: “Russell has many surprises up his sleeve for the final three films, with the return of some familiar faces and new challenges for Endeavour and Thursday to face before the final goodbye.”
It is unclear how the final series will end, however, Roger has teased that fans will be “satisfied”.
He told the Radio Times: “We’re going to try and provide a satisfying and satisfactory emotional reason why John Thaw’s Morse never mentions a man called Fred Thursday.
“I hope that’s satisfying for fans. “
Endeavour returns to ITV later this year.
