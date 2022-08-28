Flying eagle: Bald eagle gives show in TSA line at Charlotte airport

Passengers going through a TSA line got quite the unexpected show this week from what you might call a flying eagle.Elijah Burke captured the moment on video when a bald eagle and its handler went through the TSA security checkpoint at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.TSA officials said they were alerted the bird was coming before it arrived, and it returned to its cage after a brief show for agents and other passengers in line. The bird is known as “Clark the Eagle” and resides at the World Bird Sanctuary, in Valley Park, Missouri, near St. Louis.Clark was hatched at the World Bird Sanctuary in St. Louis and was born with scale deformities on his claws, rendering him “non-releasable,” according to the nonprofit organization’s website.All of his siblings were successfully released into the wild, but Clark now represents the organization as a flying ambassador, with performances at baseball games and other events across the country.There was no word on where Clark was headed through Charlotte, but he was sure to arrive to many more smiles.

