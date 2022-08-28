‘Framed’ Answer Today August 28 – Movies Hints And Clues | Digital Trends

Attempting to solve today’s Framed for August 28 and need some help?

With a new week comes a new set of movies to guess on Framed. Don’t worry about your record from the last few days. Focus on the task at hand, guess the correct movie, and win today’s edition of Framed.

In order to ensure that you end the weekend with a victory, we hope our hints will help you win today’s Framed.

If you missed yesterday’s movie of the day, check out our Framed guide. Remember, check back daily for more hints and clues for each Framed.

Framed is like Wordle and Heardle, but for movie lovers. Each day a new movie is picked, and players have the chance to guess the title based on a series of images from the film. If you guess wrong, a new image will be revealed. Players can see up to a maximum of six images. If you can’t guess based on an image, players can skip to the next image by leaving the input blank and clicking submit.

The goal is to name the movie in as few guesses as possible.

Today’s Framed was released in 1992.

Today’s Framed was directed by Ron Clements and John Musker.

Today’s Framed stars Scott Weinger and Robin Williams.

If you’re still stumped, then we’ll step in and provide some assistance. If you want to see the answer to today’s Framed, scroll below.

The answer to today’s Framed is…

Aladdin

Aladdin (1992) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers

