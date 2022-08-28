Freeview boost: Two new channels launch on your TV and that’s not all

Anyone who uses Freeview to get their daily dose of TV might want to give their devices a quick retune this weekend. The free-to-view platform has just announced the launch of two new channels that are being broadcast right now and include EarthxTV and Celebration TV.

Both of these services are totally free to watch with EarthxTV (channel 79) showing content aimed at those interested in the environment and sustainability with Celebration TV (channel 275) offering programmes based around faith and religion.

Along with these new channels launching, Freeview has also confirmed some changes to its current content.

The Now 90s service is moving from channel 79 to channel 87 and Country Music Entertainment is being rebranded to Classic Hits and getting more coverage across the UK so more users can find this station on their TVs.

As with all Freeview updates, you may find you need to retune your television to view the new content.

Confirming the changes, Freeview said in a post on its website: “Some broadcasters are making important changes to their family of channels and two new channels, EarthxTV and Celebration TV are launching on Freeview.