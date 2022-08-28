Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Let’s Pledge to Save Environment and Celebrate Ganeshotsav the Eco-friendly Way

HAPPY GANESH CHATURTHI 2022: Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated as the birth of Lord Ganesha, the God of wealth, wisdom, and prosperity. This year Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations will start on August 31 and end on September 9. It is celebrated with much fervour across the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh. People decorate their houses and cook special food like modaks, various coconut-filled sweets, and confectionaries to welcome Ganesha to their homes. Most people bring home the idol of the deity and offer prayers to it.

Even during the celebrations, we must ensure sustainability and go for eco-friendly idols to avoid massive damage to the environment. As the festival approaches, take a look at a few of these effective eco-friendly suggestions.

Check out the tips below.

Eco-friendly idols

This Ganesh Chaturthi 2022, opt for a simple clay idol of the Lord with minimal decoration. While most people keep an idol of the deity in their house and offer prayers– you can ensure that your idol is clothed with materials such as cotton and not plastic or synthetic fabrics so that when the festivities end on Ganesh Visarjan day, you can immerse your idol without the fear of adding to water pollution.

Simple clay idols will ensure that non-biodegradable waste is minimal. Remnants of idols, accessories associated with the puja, and more could also be recycled for use the next year.

Natural decorations

Instead of opting for plastic decorations from the market, opt for sustainable materials that will look and feel better. Fresh flowers to hang around your house, rangolis made from natural colours or rice powder, marigold garlands, eco-friendly paper plates, and bamboo cutlery– and the list goes on.

Save energy as much as possible

If you choose to add lights and other decorations that consume power, ensure that you don’t keep the switch on during the day or when not required. Having celebrations doesn’t mean that we cannot conserve electricity.

