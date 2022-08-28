Girls Tennis: Lady Jays finish fifth

The Jefferson City Lady Jays took fifth place out of seven teams during the Jefferson City First Serve Tournament, held Friday and Saturday at Capital City High School.

Jefferson City totaled 33 points in the final team standings, finishing ahead of Rolla (28) and Boonville (23). Capital City won the team title with 57 points, followed by Helias (55) in second place. Hickman and Lebanon tied for third place with 52 points.

In Friday’s singles portion of the tournament, Cora Wood, Emmarie Graham, Rachael Smith and Olivia Littrell each posted a 2-1 record for the Lady Jays.

Wood picked up wins against Capital City (6-2) and Hickman (6-4), Graham won against two Rolla players (6-0 and 6-2), Smith had victories against Boonville (6-1) and Lebanon (6-0) and Littrell won her matches against Rolla (6-3) and Capital City (6-0).

Anagha Garikapaty finished with a 1-2 record in singles, picking up her win against teammate Mia Allen (6-0), while Ayden Jones was 1-2 with a 6-1 win against Boonville.

In Saturday’s doubles competition, Garikapaty and Smith posted a 2-1 record, winning against Hickman (9-7) and Rolla (8-1).

Wood and Graham went 1-2 with an 8-0 win against Boonville, while Littrell and Jones also finished 1-2 with an 8-1 win against Boonville.

Jefferson City plays Monday at Camdenton.