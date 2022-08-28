House of the Dragon episode 2 leak: Experts warn about dangers of streaming Sky show early

House of the Dragon episode 2 is about to air, with the next instalment of the Game of Thrones prequel being shown exclusively in the UK on Sky Atlantic. The first episode of the new Westeros saga aired on HBO and Sky TV last weekend, and in the run-up to its premiere S1E1 ‘The Heirs of the Dragon’ leaked early. House of the Dragon episode 1 reportedly appeared on pirate website almost 15 hours before it was shown officially for the first time.

It’s believed this episode of House of the Dragon leaked after an official HBO feed went live early, TorrentFreak reported.

Whether House of the Dragon episode 2 leaks before its official air date remains to be seen, but if it does Game of Thrones fans should stay well clear of it.

There are a number of dangers associated with online piracy – the first being watching copyrighted content for free through unofficial channels is illegal.

In recent years copyright holders have been clamping down hard on online piracy, and if you turn to illegal streams or torrents you could be dealt a nasty surprise.

Just last year Virgin Media subscribers in the UK got a letter in the post saying they owed hundreds of pounds worth of damages after watching Ava – a movie that was available on Netflix – illegally.