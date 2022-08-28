House of the Dragon episode 3: Princess Rhaenyra’s succession threatened by Alicent

Steve McMillen shared: “There seems to be quite big time-jumps between episodes! Very interesting to see how the show will handle this in future episodes!”

Actress Milly has opened up on shooting fighting scenes with co-star Emily, stating she didn’t enjoy them.

As their characters go head-to-head in coming episodes, she told Who What Wear: “The scenes where we weren’t the best of friends were difficult because I don’t like being angry at her in real life, and I didn’t want to pretend.”

House of the Dragon continues every Sunday on HBO at 9pm ET in the US and every Monday at 9pm on Sky Atlantic in the UK.