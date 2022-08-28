How Paul McCartney Reacted When Neil Young Sang The Beatles’ ‘I Saw Her Standing There’ With the Removed Lyrics

TL;DR:

The Beatles’ “I Saw Her Standing There” once had lyrics Paul McCartney and John Lennon disliked.

Paul told Neil Young about the original lyrics.

Young performed “I Saw Her Standing There” with the lines that were removed.

Neil Young | Michael Ochs Archives / Stringer

Paul McCartney and John Lennon had issues with the original lyrics of The Beatles‘ “I Saw Her Standing There,” so they changed the song. Neil Young performed “I Saw Her Standing There” with the original lyrics. Subsequently, Paul revealed what he thought about the cover.

Paul McCartney gave John Lennon ‘that look’ after writing a line from The Beatles’ ‘I Saw Her Standing There’

During a 2021 interview with Rolling Stone, Paul discussed the evolution of “I Saw Her Standing There.” “‘I Saw Her Standing There,’ my line was, ‘She was just 17 and she’d never been a beauty queen,’” he recalled. “And I gave that look to John, like, ‘Beauty queen?’

“And he sort of gave me a ‘Beauty queen?’ look back,” Paul remembered. “So we just said, ‘Let’s do something different.’ Then ‘You know what I mean’ came up, which is much more satisfying.”