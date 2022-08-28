‘It’s a no from me’ Sunday Brunch viewers blast chef’s ‘disgusting’ vegan sushi dish

As a dancer himself, he revealed that playing a character who is supposed to be bad at the start of the show was difficult.

Aston said: “My note from the director, I think a few times from rehearsals was, ‘Great, but you need to be really bad’.”

Miquita went on to reply: “It’s absolutely changing what one would have known or been teaching themselves for over 30 years.

“It is like, ‘Find the beat’ and then, ‘No don’t find it’. I think it would be harder to be bad than it is to get good!

The former band member agreed as he revealed he’d always ask if his performances were good at the start when they weren’t supposed to be.

Sunday Brunch continues weekly on Channel 4 from 9:30am