Jennie Bond claims Prince Harry’s looming book blocking reconciliation with William





BBC Royal correspondent Jennie Bond said Harry’s book is hanging over the Royal Family “like a sword of Damocles” and claimed it is preventing the two brothers, Harry and Prince William, from “interacting in any meaningful way”. The book, expected to be released in late 2022, could be delayed until next year despite the memoir apparently being already completed. Harry promised the book will provide an “accurate and wholly truthful” account of his life in the Royal Family.

Ms Bond told GB News: “The fact that [Harry] is going to bring out his memoir shortly, we believe, it is hanging like a sword of Damocles over the whole family and stopping the two brothers from interacting in any meaningful way or indeed at all.” Referring to the two brothers, she continued: “Both [Prince William and Harry] remind me so much of various aspects of Diana’s life and her work. “I think she would be absolutely distraught that the two boys are still feuding, but I think Harry is very much like the Spencer of the two of them and Williams is the Windsor. “Harry is fiery, impetuous and vulnerable. He’s fragile very much in the way that Diana was.

“He’s complex in the way that Diana [was], she was a very complex woman. “[She was] absolutely likeable, loveable but difficult, so Harry is forging his own way as his mother did.” The forthcoming memoir was expected to be released in late 2022. According to comments from a source quoted by US celebrity gossip website Page Six, the memoir could be delayed until next year despite sources claiming the book “has been finished and gone through all of the legal processes”. READ MORE: William warned as rift with Sussexes risks new royal crisis

The source revealed “things are up in the air” in relation to its release as they explained: “I have heard that Harry has some truth bombs in his book that he is debating on whether to include or not. So, this [delay] is no surprise if he needs more time to work on the book”. At the moment of the book announcement, Harry promised the book would provide an “accurate and wholly” account of his life. Harry also said the book will not be written “as the price I was born” but rather “as the man I have become”. The comments from Ms Bond came after latest allegations that the two brothers, the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex, will not be marking the 25th anniversary of Diana’s death together next Wednesday. DON’T MISS:

