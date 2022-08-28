Jeremy Clarkson addresses girlfriend Lisa Hogan’s ‘out of character’ request for lap dance

Jeremy Clarkson has relayed his “excitement” after his longterm girlfriend Lisa Hogan announced she wanted a lap dance during a trip to Detroit, Michigan. The Top Gear star, 62, addressed the “out of character” behaviour of his partner, which he put down to being in a bar where people were “vaping”.

In his latest column, the motoring expert wrote of his disdain for cannabis, adding that he once hid in a toilet at a party to “escape the effects” of people smoking it around him.

However, Jeremy went on to recall the effects of the substance as he and his partner sat in a bar where people were “vaping”.

He wrote: “Not that long ago I was in a “special dancing” bar in Detroit with my girlfriend.

“We were chatting to some people at the bar who had a vape and, after taking a puff, Lisa announced she’d quite like to have a lap dance.”

