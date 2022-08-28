JLS star JB Gill says horrific rugby injury was ‘meant to be’ as it drove him to music

JLS singer and songwriter JB Gill had a glittering career ahead of him as a professional sportsman after excelling at youth rugby, but a horrific injury as a child disqualified him from progressing further. However JB insisted the painful injury was “meant to be” as it led him to music.

“Do I feel like everything happened for a reason to steer me to where I am today? Oh absolutely,” he told Express.co.uk, adding: “I’m a firm believer in that.”

During secondary school, the talented youngster joined pro rugby club London Irish and, according to his proud mum Cynthia, “was on a trajectory to playing professionally”.

Then during a competitive away game in Europe, he suffered an agonising ankle injury when he was tackled by another player.

“Guys that I played rugby with [before my injury] have gone on and played in the premiership, 1st division, 2nd division… so there’s no doubt that I might have been able to make a career out of it,” JB revealed to Express.co.uk.

