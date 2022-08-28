JLS star JB Gill says horrific rugby injury was ‘meant to be’ as it drove him to music

JLS singer and songwriter JB Gill had a glittering career ahead of him as a professional sportsman after excelling at youth rugby, but a horrific injury as a child disqualified him from progressing further. However JB insisted the painful injury was “meant to be” as it led him to music.
“Do I feel like everything happened for a reason to steer me to where I am today? Oh absolutely,” he told Express.co.uk, adding: “I’m a firm believer in that.”
During secondary school, the talented youngster joined pro rugby club London Irish and, according to his proud mum Cynthia, “was on a trajectory to playing professionally”.
Then during a competitive away game in Europe, he suffered an agonising ankle injury when he was tackled by another player.
“Guys that I played rugby with [before my injury] have gone on and played in the premiership, 1st division, 2nd division… so there’s no doubt that I might have been able to make a career out of it,” JB revealed to Express.co.uk.
READ NOW: Kirstie Allsopp makes dig amid Meghan’s ‘fire’ claims
However, his injury changed everything – and the disappointed star resigned himself to the fact that “I perhaps wouldn’t go into professional sport”.
JB continued: “There are a certain number of spots in terms of players retiring, and new players coming through the ranks.
“Of course I was one of a number of maybe 15 or 20 boys, so there’s no guarantee that even if I hadn’t had that injury that I would have gone all the way – but I’ve got a lot of friends who have gone on to play professionally.”
The disappointed hopeful ended up bowing out – but as one door closed, another one opened.
The time that his absence from sport freed up allowed him to channel his energies into his other main passion – music.
“I have always loved and always been involved in music. I grew up playing instruments,” he shared.
“I played student piano [at university] and I’ve always been involved in choirs as well growing up.”
Then he met the boys with whom he would go on to form the multi-million selling group JLS – and the rest was history.
Meanwhile, although JB didn’t get to pursue rugby, he thinks he may be able to live his early dreams vicariously through his sport-mad son Ace.
“My son is incredibly passionate about it, he loves playing his football,” he revealed.
“The time that’ll really tell is when he’s 14, 15, 16 maybe, and on the brink of a professional career. If that’s the case, then by all means [myself and wife Chloe will support him.]”
He added: “Chloe and I have been involved in the entertainment industry, which is relatively similar, and so we’re in a good position to guide [him] on the various pitfalls.”
Source link