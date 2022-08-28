JLS star JB Gill sets record straight on ‘leaving showbiz’ amid farm move

JB embraced total immersion in the countryside throughout lockdown, although he admitted that homeschooling could be “a challenge”.

The quiet time the family shared was the polar opposite of his experience in JLS, which at times involved more than a month’s intensive work without a single day off.

“[Stress in the band] was [another] one of the reasons why we chose to set up the farm,” he elaborated.

“If you can imagine, when I was in music and touring, I was spending very little time at home and was often in a bit of a bubble.

“You go from one thing to the next thing and life is incredibly busy. I remember at one point we had about three or four months – and I literally mean 30 or 40 days nonstop without a day off – no weekends, no holidays, nothing.”

He added wryly: “People don’t realise that that’s one element of the music industry.”