John Lennon Said George Harrison Would Be Riding a Magic Carpet by the Time He Was 40

John Lennon said his fellow Beatle, George Harrison, would be riding a magic carpet by 40 because of his ever-growing spirituality. Soon, George turned his bandmate on to everything he was learning, and they bonded over it.

George Harrison and John Lennon | Stephen Shakeshaft/Mirrorpix via Getty Images

John Lennon said it was interesting watching the mystery of George Harrison come out as he became more spiritual

George told CBS This Morning (per Joshua M. Greene’s Here Comes The Sun: The Spiritual And Musical Journey Of George Harrison) that around 1965, nothing gave him a “buzz” anymore. He wanted someone to impress him. That’s when he met legendary sitarist, Ravi Shankar.

Shankar plugged George into Indian music, and with that came spirituality.

“Ravi embodied something new for the young musician, something that went far beyond fame and wealth,” Greene wrote. “Ravi was inviting George to examine life through a lens that revealed something extraordinary: that the talent behind his unprecedented success had a higher purpose.

“God is all around us but hidden. If George made the right sound, he could bring God out of hiding.”

After Shankar gave George some religious texts and the Beatle traveled to India to see the culture for himself, he dove head-first into his spiritual journey. Later, George said Shankar gave him a patch-chord that plugged him into God-consciousness.

John saw George’s spiritual transformation. It became clear his new enlightenment wasn’t a passing phase.

In 1968, George invited his bandmates on a retreat to guru Maharishi Mahesh Yogi’s ashram in Rishikesh. They all agreed. They were to learn more about the kind of spirituality George couldn’t stop talking about.

“George himself is no mystery,” Greene quoted John saying at the time. “But the mystery inside George is im- mense. It’s watching him uncover it all little by little that’s so damn interesting.”