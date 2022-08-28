Lewis Hamilton bites back at Fernando Alonso over Belgian GP radio rant – ‘Nice to know’





Lewis Hamilton aimed a thinly-veiled dig in the direction of Fernando Alonso after crashing into the Spaniard on the opening lap of the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday afternoon. The Mercedes driver was given plenty of space around the outside of Les Combes but still managed to make contact with his Alpine rival, with the resulting damage leaving him unable to continue in a crushing blow for the Silver Arrows.

Alonso was left furious with Hamilton in the immediate aftermath of the crash despite being able to continue with little to no damage, with the Spaniard branding his former McLaren team-mate an ‘idiot’ who ‘only knows how to drive and start in first’ via team radio. Hamilton went on to bite back when quizzed on Alonso’s comments after the race by claiming that he is pleased that the latter was brave enough to voice his opinion for all to hear. “I don’t really have a response to it,” the seven-time champion told reporters. “I know that’s how things feel in the heat the moment, but it’s nice to know how he feels about me in a way, better that it’s out in the open, how he feels. “Like I said, it wasn’t intentional and I take responsibility for it. That’s what adults do.” JUST IN: Lewis Hamilton warned by F1 stewards for refusing medical help

Hamilton also revealed that he is not planning to discuss the incident with Alonso before insisting that he was wholly at fault after failing to leave enough space for both cars to pass through. “I mean, I would have [spoken about it with Alonso] until I heard what he said, so it’s unfortunate,” added the Mercedes driver. “I mean, it’s motor racing, I gave it everything. I tried to overtake on the outside into Turn Five, just didn’t leave quite enough space and I paid the price for it. It wasn’t intentional, it just happened.” DON’T MISS

Alonso, meanwhile, expressed his surprise over Hamilton's willingness to accept responsibility for the crash before explaining that he was simply annoyed in the heat of the moment when he decided to call the 37-year-old an 'idiot' via team radio. "I was surprised for sure he now saw the incident and takes the responsibility which is very nice from him," Alonso told Sky Sports F1. "It was a lap one incident, nothing really to say, like the stewards didn't say anything because these things happen in that corner. I remember it with Lewis & [Nico] Rosberg, it's a tricky corner and I was frustrated in that moment. "Every time I start in the first or second row we are fighting [the] top three [drivers] and there is something going on and it was frustrating. Thankfully, the car was strong and I could continue."






