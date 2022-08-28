Categories
Lil Nas X, Lizzo, And More Who Stole The 2022 MTV VMAS Red Carpet With Their Dramatic, Over-The-Top Looks — And I Can’t Get Enough Of Them


The VMAs is one of those award shows where just about anything goes. So far, this year hasn’t disappointed when it comes to dramatic, over-the-top fashion looks from some of our favorite celebs. Here are some of them so far.

Lil Nas X shows up and shows out! 👏🏼

Yes to Lizzo matching her makeup to her elaborate fit. 👏🏼

Anitta exposed her “heart” for the world to see.

Måneskin literally defined the word ~dramatic~ with their look.

It’s giving Lil’ Kim VMAs 1999.

Sofia Carson’s black gown with the oversized hood is a spooky vibe.

Chloe Fineman’s look is giving futuristic sleeping bag.

I’m not going to lie, Ryan Castro’s graphic puffer with his red ski pants looks like a comfy fit.

It’s Conan Gray’s lace train and platform heels for me.

Which look do you think is the most over-the-top? Tell me in the comments below!



