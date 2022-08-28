Manchester United given food for thought as Antony ‘rebellion’ warning emerges

“Today, in a meeting with the club, I expressed my old interest in leaving, only this time with a considerable offer on the table. Others had already arrived, Ajax refused with argument that they only have five days to replace me.

“I was very happy in Amsterdam, I won titles at Ajax, made friends and built part of my career, but now I reinforce that I am ready and full of motivation to follow my story and my dreams. I hope Ajax fans understand me… because the future for a football player is a totally uncertain thing and the opportunities can be unique. My message is one of gratitude for Ajax, club and fans

“I’m not asking Ajax to release me, I’m asking Ajax to sell me with the highest bid ever for Eredivisie player. I’ve been insisting on this theme since February so that the club could rebuild the team with peace of mind”.