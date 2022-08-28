Married At First Sight star teases ‘intruders’ in new season ‘Throws everyone into a spin’

Mel explained: “This year we are borrowing even more of the format elements of the Aussie version, which is exciting because we have got more time, a longer season.

“So for example bringing in the intruder couples that come in about halfway through, which of course just absolutely throws everyone into a spin.

“They just start to get into their comfort zone and feel like they can cruise a little bit and then bam, two new couples come in and really shake things up.”

There are initially eight couples who start at the beginning of the process and the individuals celebrate their hen and stag dos.

Once married, the couples go on their honeymoons and in the initial eight couples, there are two same-sex couples – one male and one female.