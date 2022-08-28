Max Verstappen offers four-word reaction to replay of Lewis Hamilton crash at Belgian GP

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez were caught on camera watching a replay of Lewis Hamilton’s crash with Fernando Alonso in the cooldown room and the Dutchman gave his thoughts to his team-mate. Verstappen started 14th on the grid and avoided some of the mayhem ahead of him to eventually take his ninth win of the season and arguably the easiest of his career.

Part of the chaos ahead of him on lap one was caused by the coming together of Hamilton and Alonso heading into the chicane. Hamilton tried to overtake his former team-mate on the outside, but Alonso was unwilling to give up the place with the two coming together and the Brit flying into the air.

The seven-time world champion crashed down hard to the ground and tried continuing in the race, but he was soon ordered to pull over after too much damage was done to his car. Perez had a birds-eye view of the crash on the track when he was battling with George Russell into the same corner, and almost collided with Alonso on the exit of the chicane.

But Verstappen was seeing the incident for the first time after his race win when replays of the crash were shown in the cooldown room. Perez and Verstappen stood there glued to the screen as on-board footage from both Alonso and Hamilton was shown.