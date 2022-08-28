Meghan Markle’s podcast savaged as expert claims popularity won’t last ‘hate watching’





The Duchess of Sussex’s podcast Archetypes, which investigates the labels that try to hold women back, has dominated the Spotify charts since its release. However, royal and showbiz reporter Kinsey Schofield told GB News she thinks the popularity of Meghan Markle’s podcast is only down to people listening out of hate.

Speaking about Meghan’s podcast on GB News, presenter Andrew Doyle wanted to get Kinsey’s thoughts on it dominating the charts. He questioned whether or not this means that the Duchess is now the new Joe Rogan, who Archetypes overtook. Responding, Kinsey said: “Oh she’s definitely not the new Joe Rogan, I think that this is a case of hate watching or hate listening. “Everybody’s curious! I’m not trying to be critical I’m just saying, will she be able to continue having numbers like this? I think it’s questionable.”

“She’s obviously not holding back and it’s 12 weeks where she can perhaps complain more about experiences that she had as a member of the British Royal family. “Although it was very temporary, she was a royal for like two weeks, I don’t know if that’s 12 weeks worth of content!” Andrew then highlighted the criticisms on Meghan’s first podcast episode with Serena suggesting that she wasn’t letting her guest speak as much as she should. He said: “You got the accusations that she was making it all about her and if you’ve got someone like Serena Williams there, you want to hear from her really. I mean that’s part of the skill of interviewing, isn’t it?

Agreeing, Kinsey said that Meghan’s podcast is surrounding how women overcome stereotypes and she wanted to know how Serena overcame them. Touching more on Archetypes, Kinsey said: “This is a good opportunity for Meghan to make a name for herself and be a face of the feminist movement. “But she said the word “I” over 200 times in this 50-something minute podcast so obviously she wants the focus to be on Meghan. The GB News host then asked if she had any thoughts on her interviewing skills commenting that it is still early days and she may become better at it as she continues.





