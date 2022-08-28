Nearly half of British drivers admit they will never be ready for switch to electric cars

A recent analysis carried out by Rivervale Leasing has shown that 43 percent of drivers in the UK will never be ready for a switch to electric cars. The study surveyed 2,000 people to find out their attitudes toward EVs.
The analysis also found that only 16 percent of British motorists believe the UK’s electric space is prepared enough to reach the 2030 deadline when the ban on new petrol and diesel car sales will come into effect.
Figures also suggested that only 18 percent of drivers think the UK will be ready 10 years after the target date, while 23 percent believe that it might take until 2050 before the UK is fully equipped.
Vince Pemberton, Chief executive officer at Rivervale Leasing said: “It’s not the strongest environment at the moment for buyer confidence.
“There might be a higher upfront cost in going electric but the longer-term saving is substantial. I don’t think this is made clear enough.”
He said: “If you’re lucky enough to have a driveway or off-road parking with access to charge points, even better.
“There are apps that control when you’re charging – you can do it overnight when tariffs are lowest. My car probably costs between £10 and £12 to fully charge.
“That gets me around 220miles. A diesel tank on an average family car gets you 400miles, but sets you back about £85… And it won’t be long before we’re seeing EVs with an equivalent range to petrol and diesel. It’s coming.”
The news comes just after the RAC warned motorists across the UK that EVs will be more expensive to run than petrol equivalents from October.
Figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders show there was a 50 percent increase in registrations of pure electric cars during the first seven months of the year compared with the same period in 2021.
RAC spokesman Rod Dennis said: “The impact of the energy price cap increase will certainly be felt by drivers who charge their electric cars at home, with a full charge of a typical family-sized electric SUV costing 84 percent more from October 1 than it does under the current cap.
“Despite recent falls in the price of petrol and diesel, the cost of charging at home is still good value compared to paying for either fuel, but again underlines just how the rising cost of electricity is affecting so many areas of people’s lives.
“We’re also aware that public chargepoint operators are having no choice but to increase their prices to reflect the rising wholesale costs they’re faced with, which will heavily impact drivers who have no choice other than to charge up away from home.
“The RAC continues to support the FairCharge’s campaign for the Government to cut the VAT rate levied on electricity from public charge points to five percent, to mirror the rate charged on domestic electricity.”
