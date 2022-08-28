Nearly half of British drivers admit they will never be ready for switch to electric cars

A recent analysis carried out by Rivervale Leasing has shown that 43 percent of drivers in the UK will never be ready for a switch to electric cars. The study surveyed 2,000 people to find out their attitudes toward EVs.

The analysis also found that only 16 percent of British motorists believe the UK’s electric space is prepared enough to reach the 2030 deadline when the ban on new petrol and diesel car sales will come into effect.

Figures also suggested that only 18 percent of drivers think the UK will be ready 10 years after the target date, while 23 percent believe that it might take until 2050 before the UK is fully equipped.

Vince Pemberton, Chief executive officer at Rivervale Leasing said: “It’s not the strongest environment at the moment for buyer confidence.

“There might be a higher upfront cost in going electric but the longer-term saving is substantial. I don’t think this is made clear enough.”

