Noah Cyrus Says Parents Billy Ray & Tish Cyrus’ Relationship Was An Inspiration For Emotional New Song | Access

Noah Cyrus’ new song, “Every Beginning Ends,” may just be her most heartbreaking – and personal – one yet.

The acoustic country ballad, which is a duet with Death Cab for Cutie’s Benjamin Gibbard, tells the story of a couple that is slowly falling out of love.

In the music video, Noah and Ben trade lines about the dwindling romance in a dimly lit room.

“I can’t remember the last time you touched me,” The Postal Service frontman begins the second verse, with Noah singing back, “Well, I can’t recall you making a move.”

“Doesn’t seem that long ago, darling,” Ben continues. Noah joins in to round out the verse: “We’d go the whole weekend and not leave our room.”

“You have to wake up every morning / And chose to love someone / But I’m finding that harder / The more that I’m falling out of love with you,” the duo then sings in soulful harmony.



Miley Cyrus & Noah Cyrus’ Sweetest Sibling Photos Through The Years View Gallery

In a press release, Noah opened up about writing the song with Ben and how she drew inspiration from real relationships in her life, including her parents’.

“We talked about past relationships, failed relationships, our parents’ relationships, and relationships that have lasted forever,” she said. “He told me his dad has a saying: ‘you have to wake up and choose to love someone every day’’ and it sparked this conversational song about the twilight of a relationship and the reluctance to admit that something has run its course. I relate to that in many ways, not only with me, but also just with my parents’ relationship. Writing about that gave me more understanding.”

Noah’s parents, Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus, announced they were ending their marriage this past April after 28 years as husband and wife.

Tish filed for divorce in Tennessee and cited “irreconcilable differences” as cause for their breakup, according to court documents obtained by Access Hollywood. She also noted in the filing that she and Billy Ray hadn’t lived together in over two years.

The exes, who had dated for three decades, shared a statement about their split with People.

“It is after 30 years, five amazing children and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways — not with sadness, but with love in our hearts,” their joint statement to the outlet began. “We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths. We will always be family and look forward to a continued and loving shared experience as friends and parents.”

“We have not come to this decision lightly or quickly but with so much going on in the world, we wanted to provide some clarity and closure, so we can remain focused on what is important,” their statement continued.

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Says Dad Billy Ray ‘Is The Cool’ Parent When It Comes To Dating In Throwback Interview

In writing “Every Beginning Ends,” Ben admired just how candid and vulnerable Noah’s songwriting was.

“It’s easy to be mysterious. It’s easy to be aloof. It’s easy to be cool. It’s so much harder to be earnest, and it’s so much harder because she’s really opening herself up with a lot of these songs,” he told Rolling Stone.

“Every Beginning Ends” is the fourth single off of Noah’s debut album “The Hardest Part,” which is set to drop Sept. 16.