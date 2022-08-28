Notting Hill Carnival revellers crash through bus shelter in terrifying accident – VIDEO





Video footage shows a group of partygoers climb on top of the shelter before it dramatically collapses. The clip shared on social media shows about eight people dancing in front of a crowd of people.

Onlookers used their phones to record what was happening until the roof of the shelter slowly gave way under the weight. Gasps can be heard among the festival-goers as the group plunges out of view. Police said two people suffered minor injuries and did not need further treatment. Revellers filled the streets of Notting Hill to mark the first carnival since 2019. The day kicked off with members of the Emancipated Run Crew – dressed in green in tribute to those who died at Grenfell – beginning the parade and marking the official launch of Notting Hill Carnival.

London mayor Sadiq Khan said: “As a Londoner I’m really pleased carnival is back.” He said carnival was celebrating Caribbean culture, heritage, and history and there was a “pent up” demand for festivities this year. He added: “We think it’s going to be the biggest and best ever.” Mr Khan also warned the cost-of-living crisis had affected the carnival.

He said: “We are seeing those who want to have floats, those who want to have sound systems, pulling out because they can’t afford to pay their bills.” Farah Mokaddem, 32, travelled from Geneva to attend Notting Hill carnival this year. She said: “I always wanted to go here. The atmosphere is very animated: everyone is on their balconies and on the terrace. And people of all ages are watching as people go past.” Paul Wright, 36, an account manager from Ealing, said: “There’s a great atmosphere, everyone seems to be having a good time.

“I think there’s more people here for a good time rather than any incidents.” He added it was a “nice thing” where everyone came together and had a nice time. Mr Wright joked: “The weather can always be better.”