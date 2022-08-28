‘People can’t pay!’ Expert reveals ‘only way’ Britons can reduce energy bills





Money-saving expert Will Hodgson explains “the only way” Britons can save money on their energy bills ahead of a potentially cold winter for the most vulnerable households. As Britons are gearing up for high energy bills, Will Hodgson from the money-saving consultancy How to Save it claims the “only way” Britons can reduce their energy bills is to decrease usage.

He told GB News: “There’s no way around it – people can’t pay those bills. “In terms of what we can do, now I spend a decade in energy where the mantra was: switch and shop around. “The way to reduce your bill was to change your supplier.”

"You can't do that anymore," Mr Hodgson said. "The only way you can reduce your bill is to reduce your usage. So, households need advice and tips on this." Mr Hodgson went on to give his tips to reduce energy bills. He said: "Reduce the flow temperature of your boiler – 80 degrees as a full set, doesn't need to be that high, get it down to 50 or 60 can save you a couple of hundreds of quids a year. GB News' Anne Diamond jumped in, asking: "There's often a thing on the dial that says 'eco'. Is that what that would be?"