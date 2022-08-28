Prince Harry and William’s feud ‘wouldn’t have happened’ if Diana was alive, says expert

Prince Harry, 37, and Prince William, 40, were only 15 and 12 when they lost their mother in August 1997. Speaking on GB News, the BBC’s former royal correspondent Jennie Bond, Princess Diana would be “absolutely distraught” that her two sons have been feuding and claimed that, if she were still alive, she would have “just sorted them out”.
Speaking earlier this year, royal commentator Natalie Oliveri spoke on 9Honey about author Andrew Morton’s comments regarding Diana’s friends stating that the late princess would be “deeply saddened” about Harry and William’s tensions.
She added: “He was asked recently about what he thinks about the fued between Prince William and Prince Harry, now he says Diana would be incredibly saddened by how things have been playing out, as of late.
“She’d be mortified that William and Harry have got themselves into, what he calls, an emotional tangle.”
The royal expert added that Andrew claimed “Diana believed Harry was William’s wingman” and was “there to support William from day one.”
Despite their fued, in July 2021, William and Harry came together for the first time since the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral for the unveiling of their mother’s statue.
The unveiling happened on the day which marked what would been Diana’s 60th birthday.
Earlier this month, rooyal author Phil Dampier said, writing on Twitter, that he “can’t see any chance of a reconciliation between the Sussexes and the Cambridges until Harry’s book is out of the way.”
He added that the book is “likely to make things worse!”.
