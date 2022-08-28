Prince Harry and William’s feud ‘wouldn’t have happened’ if Diana was alive, says expert

Prince Harry, 37, and Prince William, 40, were only 15 and 12 when they lost their mother in August 1997. Speaking on GB News, the BBC’s former royal correspondent Jennie Bond, Princess Diana would be “absolutely distraught” that her two sons have been feuding and claimed that, if she were still alive, she would have “just sorted them out”.

Ms Bond added that Diana would be “absolutely distraught” that Prince William and Prince Harry are “still feuding”.

Speaking earlier this year, royal commentator Natalie Oliveri spoke on 9Honey about author Andrew Morton’s comments regarding Diana’s friends stating that the late princess would be “deeply saddened” about Harry and William’s tensions.

She added: “He was asked recently about what he thinks about the fued between Prince William and Prince Harry, now he says Diana would be incredibly saddened by how things have been playing out, as of late.

“She’d be mortified that William and Harry have got themselves into, what he calls, an emotional tangle.”

READ MORE: Princess Diana eavesdropped on Prince Charles telling Camilla he would ‘always’ love her