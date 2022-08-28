Queen ‘resting more’ following change in mobility while holidaying in Balmoral





Her Majesty was last seen in public on July 21 when she arrived at Aberdeen airport as part of her traditional summer Scottish break at Balmoral, where she usually stays from July to October. The monarch is said to be “carefully considering” if she will be well enough to attend the Braemar Gathering which is due to take place next week for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite her ongoing mobility issues the Queen has been delighted by visits from other members of the firm including “lots of great-grandchildren”. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are believed to have visited the monarch last week along with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The Earl and Countess of Wessex and their children Lady Louise and Viscount James are also said to have visited Her Majesty in Scotland. It is believed that Prince Andrew and Prince Charles have also visited their mother over the summer.

A source told the Daily Mail that the monarch’s mobility has taken “a change in the past few weeks”. The source added: “The Queen’s condition is not what you would call ideal, but then Her Majesty is 96 after all.” Prince Charles is making regular morning visits to see the Queen at Balmoral according to reports. Royal experts say this is a sign that the Prince is concerned about his mother’s welfare. READ MORE: Prince Harry opens up on heartbreaking wish for Archie and Lilibet

It would be the first time the ceremony dubbed the kissing of the hands would take place outside the capital. When a new Prime Minister is elected it is traditional for them to have an audience with the Queen known as the audience. Traditionally this has taken place at Buckingham Palace. However Her Majesty moved out of Buckingham Palace to stay at Windsor Castle during the coronavirus pandemic, a move that has now been made permanent. During the coronavirus pandemic the monarch held her audiences with Boris Johnson on the telephone.