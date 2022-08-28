Rob Zombie’s The Munsters Sets September Release Date on Netflix

Rob Zombie has confirmed that The Munsters will be making its streaming debut on Netflix on the same day as its physical copy release. On Sept. 27, 2022, the film will hit digital, Blu-ray, and DVD, allowing fans to own their own copy if they’d rather not subscribe to Netflix. Exactly one month ahead of that day, Zombie took to Instagram to share a new sneak peek image of the film featuring Sheri Moon Zombie as Lily Munster. Zombie notes that the film will hit Netflix in one month, confirming its streaming premiere to also arrive on Sept. 27.

Sheri Moon Zombie is one of the film’s three main stars, as she is joined in the movie by Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman and Dan Roebuck as The Count, aka Grandpa. The movie serves as an origin story of the romance between Lily and Herman, and because of this, there hasn’t been any mention of Eddie and Marilyn in any of the promotional footage. Perhaps the children will enter the picture if there’s a sequel to be made, but that will probably depend upon how well The Munsters performs when it is released next month.

“Everything fell the way it should have, and Jeff (Daniel Phillips) is perfectly cast and he will be so entertaining in the part of Herman. Sheri (Moon Zombie) is so delightful as well,” Roebuck said of the film’s cast in a Horror Geek Life interview. “There’s not a better person in Hollywood, or anywhere else on the planet, who should be making The Munsters movie other than Rob Zombie. It’s gone through the hands of so many other people and I know Rob wasn’t just looking for something to attach his coattails to. He’s a huge fan of it and being a life-long fan approaching this material it really is as good as it gets.”

The Munsters Comes to Netflix and Blu-ray in September

Plenty of other actors have been announced as characters in supporting roles. Some of the verified names include Richard Brake, Sylvester McCoy, Jorge Garcia, Catherine Schell, Jeremy Wheeler, and Tomas Boykin. Horror genre legends also have special appearances, such as Cassandra “Elvira” Peterson and Dee Wallace. Original Munsters stars Pat Priest and Butch Patrick are also featured in cameo roles.

The Munsters will premiere on Netflix with its streaming debut on Sept. 27, 2022. That same day, the film will also be made available to own on Digital, Blu-ray, and DVD.