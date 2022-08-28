Russian uprising: Protesters go on violent spree as country teeters on brink of revolt

The Kremlin is still reeling from the assassination of Darya Dugina, the daughter of a close ally to the Russian president. Dugina was killed in a car bomb last Saturday on the outskirts of Russia’s capital city, Moscow. A hitherto unknown group of Russian partisans calling themselves the National Republican Army claimed responsibility for the deadly attack.

Their terror act appears to have inspired anti-Putin protesters to carry out their own violent attacks against the ruling elite.

During the past week, a series of arson attacks have targeted the Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, as well as an administrative building in Oryol region.

In the first instance a BMW X6 belonging to Yevgeny Secretaryev was set on fire by a woman.

Mr Secretaryev works in the 8th Directorate of the Russian General Staff, which is responsible for media censorship regarding the military.

At the time of the attack, his car was parked in the yard of a house on Moscow’s Leningradsky Highway.

A female anti-war protester approached the vehicle and poured petrol over its boot and then set it on fire

