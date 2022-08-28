September driving law changes: British motorists warned of new rules coming in this month





Driving law changes which are set to be introduced in the next month could see drivers fined for driving in certain towns or make money on their old cars. Motorists in the UK have already seen major changes being made this year, including new Highway Code rules in January and new powers for councils to dish out traffic fines in May.

New number plates On September 1, England, Wales and Scotland will see the introduction of the new “72” number plate vehicle registration. This follows in line with the typical numbering changes, with the “22” plates being released in March earlier this year. The new vehicle registrations will follow the standard rules including white plates on the front and yellow on the back – with the exception of cars registered before 1973. READ MORE: ‘You will use less fuel’: Simple and easy car tweak will ‘save money’

Jason Longhurst, Strategic Director, Department of Place at Bradford Council, told Express.co.uk that 87 percent of Bradford taxis are compliant. This follows grants provided to Bradford businesses which also led to 317 buses and 20 percent of HGVs in the district being upgraded to meet the CAZ emission requirements. The council has already spent £30million on preparing for the scheme, with almost 3,500 businesses applying for grants. It is believed that the installation of more than 300 ANPR cameras have been installed across the city already.

Driving licences British expats in Spain have been left in limbo after a May announcement which meant that DVLA-issued UK driving licences were no longer valid. It is hoped that expats will have a six-month period to exchange their UK licence for a Spanish one without having to take a test, once negotiations are finalised. The latest statement on the Brits in Spain Embassy Facebook page states: “The negotiations remain a top priority and teams are working hard to conclude them as quickly as possible. “In the last two weeks, we have made further progress on the annexes and we and DfT are currently waiting for the Spanish to come back to us on some outstanding points. “As soon as we have anything further to update on, we will let you know.” Karl McCartney, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Department for Transport, previously said that British expats were “front of mind” for the Government.