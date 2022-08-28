Sledgehammer Games Should Develop Call of Duty: Ghosts 2

Call of Duty fans will often debate their favorite developer, and over the years, the general consensus has constantly shifted. Following Call of Duty 4 and the original Modern Warfare 2, Infinity Ward was the most popular, though this changed with the growing popularity of Treyarch’s Zombies mode and the Black Ops subseries as a whole. Now, things are shifting once again, as Treyarch has been plagued by rushed developments and Infinity Ward has found great success with its Modern Warfare reboot.

However, the Call of Duty franchise has three different studios behind its premium games, with another in Raven Software that handles the free-to-play juggernaut that is Call of Duty: Warzone. Sledgehammer Games has not managed to shake its reputation of being the new kid on the block despite releasing its first Call of Duty game all the way back in 2014. From Advanced Warfare to Vanguard, the studio has yet to release a game as beloved as Black Ops or Modern Warfare. Though it could attempt to start up another new universe with its next mainline game, Sledgehammer should instead work with an established brand – bringing back Call of Duty: Ghosts.





Simultaneous Redemption For Ghosts and Sledgehammer

While Call of Duty: Ghosts is regularly seen as a step-down from Modern Warfare, and the start of a rough era for Infinity Ward, it still has its fans. In particular, gamers have been waiting for answers about Call of Duty: Ghosts’ cliffhanger for years, as the campaign ends with some obvious setup for a sequel that never came. Beyond that, Extinction has become a cult classic, as the alien-focused co-op mode provided some unique gameplay that differed greatly from the series’ standout Zombies mode.





Admittedly, a Call of Duty: Ghosts sequel would have to solve some significant problems, particularly on the multiplayer front. The concept of Field Orders would need some reworking, SAT COMs would need to be removed for traditional UAVs, and the absurdly large maps featured in the original Ghosts would have to be avoided. A less bland color palette would also be beneficial, as many fans felt that the ugly look of Ghosts damaged its memorability and lasting appeal.

Still, Call of Duty: Ghosts 2 seems like a perfect endeavor for Sledgehammer Games. Redeeming the divisive Ghosts universe could be even more rewarding if Sledgehammer were to take the reigns from Infinity Ward, as the studio is still in need of its first major success with the Call of Duty brand. For fans, having Ghosts’ lingering cliffhanger answered would be a welcome surprise, and wielding weapons like the Honey Badger again would also be fun.





Infinity Ward’s underrated Extinction Mode could also be a perfect playground for Sledgehammer Games, as the developer’s releases have consistently struggled to find success when it comes to their third game mode. Exo Zombies and WW2 Zombies are widely seen as the worst attempts to replicate Treyarch’s success, and though it was developed by Treyarch, Vanguard Zombies has continued the trend of weak Zombies modes being featured within Sledgehammer’s games. Getting away from Zombies entirely could be the right move for Sledgehammer, and Extinction offers a stellar alternative.





Since Infinity Ward has its hands full with the new Modern Warfare games, it is highly unlikely that it will ever return to the Ghosts universe. However, since Sledgehammer has been struggling to win fans over with its original stories, reviving one of its peer’s could be ideal. From Ghosts-inspired cosmetics in Vanguard to the debut of Rorke as an Operator, the newest Sledgehammer game features a surprising number of references to the 2013 title. In an ideal world, this would be foreshadowing, with Sledgehammer making and releasing Ghosts 2 in the near future. By expanding on the first game’s strengths, building off the original campaign’s ending, and fixing some key flaws, a comeback for Ghosts could result in a strong game for all Call of Duty fans to enjoy.

