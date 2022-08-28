Social worker ‘unethical’ for sexual relationship with ex-client

A social worker has been criticised by New Zealand’s health watchdog for entering into a personal and sexual relationship with a former client.

A file image of a therapy session (Source: istock.com)

In a newly published report by Deputy Health and Disability Commissioner Dr Vanessa Caldwell, it was found the social worker had breached the Code of Health and Disability Services Consumers’ Rights for failing to maintain proper boundaries.

“The conduct of the social worker was unprofessional and unethical,” Caldwell said.

“It was wholly inappropriate for her to have entered into a sexual relationship with her former client, and I am critical that she did so.

“In particular, I consider that there was a clear power imbalance given the circumstances in which the therapeutic relationship started and ended, and there was clear evidence of the client’s vulnerabilities during their professional relationship.”

Caldwell found the social worker acted unprofessionally and contrary to the Social Workers Registration Board (SWRB) Code of Conduct, and was required to comply with principles set out in the Sexual Abuse and Mental Injury Practice Guidelines for Aotearoa New Zealand as she was providing services to ACC’s sensitive claims clients.

The social worker had met her former client 34 times for appointments, before the therapeutic relationship ended in February 2018.

There was personal contact between the pair, before a sexual relationship began around nine months after their final appointment. There was on-and-off contact between the pair before the former client laid a complaint in March 2021.

The social worker’s conduct during the therapy sessions also came in for criticism from Caldwell.

She recommended the social worker apologise to her former client, and take part in further training on maintaining professional boundaries.

The social worker now meets with a supervisor every two weeks, weekly with a therapist, and has changed her client group to another age group.

“I am pleased to see the social worker has reflected on this case, accepted responsibility and as a result, taken appropriate action by making changes to her practice, and undertaking further training on ethics, boundaries, and professional practice,” Caldwell said.