‘Sounded like a seductive commercial!’ Samantha Markle hits out at Meghan’s podcast

On August 23, Meghan released the first episode of her brand-new podcast Archetypes. Speaking on GB News, Samantha Markle, 57, has voiced her opinion on her estranged younger half-sister’s “odd” podcast by stating that it sounded “breathy and seductive”.

Earlier this week, Samantha joined GB News host Dan Wootton to discuss Meghan’s latest venture.

Mr Wootton deemed the episode as “nauseating”, before speaking to Samantha, via video link, for her reaction to the first episode of Archetypes.

The 57-year-old said: “Well, you know, it’s so funny, it was so breathy and seductive.”

She added: “It sounded more like a seductive commercial of some sort, than [a podcast].”

